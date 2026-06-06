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Anthropic’s Shocking Warning: AI Could Soon Upgrade Itself—Should the World Hit Pause?

Anthropic, one of the world's leading AI companies, has issued a startling warning: future AI systems may become capable of improving themselves without human assistance. The company is now calling for a global mechanism that could pause advanced AI development if certain risk thresholds are crossed. Could we be approaching a point where AI evolves faster than humans can control? Is the world prepared for the risks of self-improving artificial intelligence?

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