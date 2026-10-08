Anti-CEC Protests Intensify: Delhi Sees Fresh Demonstrations, Opposition Plans March

Protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are intensifying, with thousands gathering in Delhi and Mumbai over voter-roll revisions. Demonstrators allege eligible voters are being removed, while the Election Commission says the exercise targets duplicates and ineligible entries. Police detentions, opposition marches, and fresh allegations against authorities have added to the political flashpoint. With more protests planned, pressure on the Election Commission continues to grow.