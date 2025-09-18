‘Any Aggression Against Either Country…’, What's The Key Clause In Pak-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact? Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan have signed a mutual defense pact that defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both — a key accord in the wake of Israel’s strike on Qatar last week. India responds. Watch to know more!
