Home
/ Videos
/ Apna's Nirmit Parikh on Jobs For Tomorrow's India
Apna's Nirmit Parikh on Jobs For Tomorrow's India
Updated: 27 Jan 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Livemint
- In this dispatch of ‘Meet The Unicorns’, we speak with Apna's Founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh to learn more about the journey, how it grew to be one of the fastest-growing unicorns in India, its moats, the difficulty in replicating a network business, its monetization plans, why he likes to solve problems, moving from the theoretical to the practical and more. Watch the video to know more.