Apple craze draws long queues; Fans queue up hours before store opens

Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Thousands of Apple fans and tech aficionados are l... moreThousands of Apple fans and tech aficionados are lining up outside the store as Apple CEO Tim Cook prepares to open the doors of the company's first physical retail location in India today at 11 am. Beginning in the afternoon, Mumbai residents will be able to browse and buy Apple products at the store, which is situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)'s Jio World Drive shopping centre. Apple's decision to open the store is a significant move towards increasing its offline presence in the Indian market and challenging its main rival Samsung.