Apple, Dell, HP Seek A Year To Set Up Factories; Ask Gov’t To Defer Laptop Import Ban

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:44 PM IST

According to an Economic Times report major laptop... moreAccording to an Economic Times report major laptop manufacturers like Apple, Dell, HP and others have approached the government with a request. They want the government to defer the restriction on the import of laptops, tablets and other IT hardware by a year. They say they need reasonable time to set up manufacturing units in the country.