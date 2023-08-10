Apple, Dell, HP Seek A Year To Set Up Factories; Ask Gov’t To Defer Laptop Import Ban

According to an Economic Times report major laptop... moreAccording to an Economic Times report major laptop manufacturers like Apple, Dell, HP and others have approached the government with a request. They want the government to defer the restriction on the import of laptops, tablets and other IT hardware by a year. They say they need reasonable time to set up manufacturing units in the country.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.