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Apple Enters Foldable Phone Race With $1,999 iPhone Duo, Takes Aim at Samsung

Apple on Wednesday (September 9) redefined its flagship smartphone with the launch of the Duo, a folding $1,999 iPhone, betting its ​design and promises of data privacy will let it leap ahead of rivals who have been selling folding phones for years. Watch!

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Published10 Sep 2026, 09:15 AM IST
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Apple Enters Foldable Phone Race With $1,999 iPhone Duo
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