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Apple finally unveils its foldable iPhone Duo: But is the worth the price?

Apple has introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at a launch event led by John Ternus. The new device features both internal and external screens, aiming to create new possibilities with its larger display.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 06:40 PM IST
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Apple finally unveils its foldable iPhone Duo: But is the worth the price?
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