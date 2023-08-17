Apple hits India sales record: Cook | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Apple Inc.’s Chief Executive Tim Cook On Thursday ... moreApple Inc.’s Chief Executive Tim Cook On Thursday Said That The Company Achieved Strong Double Digits Growth To Report Record Revenue In India For The June Quarter. We Also Opened Our First Two Retail Stores During The Quarter. And It’s, Of Course, Early Going Currently, But They’re Currently Beating Our Expectations In Terms Of How They’re Doing. We Continue To Work On Building Out The Channel And Putting More Investment In Our Direct-To-Consumer Offers, Cook Said In A Post-Earnings Call With Investors. The Company’s Quarterly Revenue Record Comes Amid A Period Of Sustained Growth In The Country. Apple’s Primary Revenue Driver, The Iphone, Has Seen A Steady Increase In The Number Of Units Shipped In The Past Three Years.