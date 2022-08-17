Apple mulls dumping China; To make Apple Watch & MacBook in Vietnam | All You Need To Know

Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:33 PM IST

Apple Inc's suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported. Apple's Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and iPhone assembler Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch and MacBook in Northern Vietnam. India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, along with countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands, as they try to diversify production away from China. Watch this video to know more.