Apple to open its first retail store in India | Details

Apple’s first-ever retail store in India will open... moreApple’s first-ever retail store in India will open shortly. The iPhone maker has revealed in a picture released recently.The store will be located in India’s financial capital - Mumbai. The move is part of the company’s strategic move to place big bets on India for everything from manufacturing to sales. Here’s everything we know about Apple BKC retail store so far.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.