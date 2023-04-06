Apple to open its first retail store in India | Details

Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Apple’s first-ever retail store in India will open... moreApple’s first-ever retail store in India will open shortly. The iPhone maker has revealed in a picture released recently.The store will be located in India’s financial capital - Mumbai. The move is part of the company’s strategic move to place big bets on India for everything from manufacturing to sales. Here’s everything we know about Apple BKC retail store so far.