Apple Unveils $1,999 Foldable iPhone Duo as It Takes Aim at Samsung’s Foldable Dominance | Details

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone race with the launch of the iPhone Duo, a $1,999 folding device unveiled on September 9. With its passport-style design and emphasis on privacy, Apple is taking aim at a market dominated by Samsung and Chinese rivals such as Huawei. Analysts believe Apple’s entry could help push foldable phones into the mainstream, much like the company helped popularise smartwatches and wireless earbuds. The Duo represents a major new direction for Apple as it seeks to redefine its flagship iPhone lineup and challenge established players in the premium foldable market.