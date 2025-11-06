Apple’s MASSIVE $1 Billion Move To Upgrade Siri: A Partnership With Google AI!

Updated: 06 Nov 2025, 10:30 pm IST

Apple is reportedly partnering with Google to overhaul Siri using Google’s powerful Gemini AI - in a deal estimated at $1 billion per year. After years of falling behind ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, Apple is now tapping into a 1.2 trillion-parameter AI model to make Siri smarter, faster, and more conversational. This collaboration could dramatically enhance your iPhone’s AI features - from summarizing and planning tasks to understanding context more naturally. But Apple says privacy will remain protected, with the AI running on Apple-controlled servers so Google cannot access user data. Internally known as Project Glenwood and Linwood, the upgraded Siri is expected to arrive with the next major iOS update. So is this Apple’s big comeback in the AI race - or proof it has fallen behind? Let us know below.