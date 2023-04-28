Arcturus kills 26 & infects 9,355 in 24 hours; How severe is the new Covid strain?

Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:14 PM IST

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India reported 9,355 COVID cases and 26 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was 5.36%, while the daily positivity rate was 4.08%.There were 57,410 active cases throughout the nation. More than 44.9 million cases of covid and 53,1424 fatalities have been reported in India over the past three years of the pandemic.