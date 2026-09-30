Are AI Agents Coming For Your Job? Experts On The Future Of Work | EP 21 #AllAboutAI

AI is moving beyond chatbots. As businesses enter the age of agentic AI, intelligent agents are beginning to automate tasks, make decisions and transform how organisations work. In this episode of Mint's All About AI produced in partnership with Salesforce , top industry experts discuss how AI agents are reshaping businesses across sectors — from jewellery and retail to logistics — the importance of data and guardrails, and what the human-AI workplace could look like by 2030.