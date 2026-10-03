Are Food MNCs Treating India Like A 3rd World Market? FSSAI Scrutiny Reaches Corporate Boardrooms

The heightened FSSAI scrutiny is drawing senior management into food-safety and compliance issues. Law firms told Mint that more queries were now coming directly from general counsels and company secretaries, rather than just regulatory and quality teams. Such issues were also reaching boardrooms. #fssai #foodsafety #food #streetfood #foodie #foodlover #foodhygiene #india #abhinavtrivedi #foodcontent #packagedfood