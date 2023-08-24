Are hybrid vehicles actually greener than EVs | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 12:07 PM IST

In this video, we explore the debate surrounding the environmental impact of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) versus battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Critics argue that EVs are not as green as they seem, as they are manufactured in India using electricity derived from coal. A study conducted by IIT Kanpur compared emissions from different vehicle types and found that while EVs are less polluting than petrol vehicles, they have higher total emissions than hybrids. However, it's important to note that other studies have produced conflicting results. The video also highlights the different approaches of carmakers worldwide, with European and Chinese manufacturers embracing EVs while Japanese companies focus on maximizing hybrid technology. In the US and India, there is a neutral stance, but market developments favor EVs. The video concludes by mentioning the position of Tata and Mahindra, who believe that hybrids are only a temporary solution and not worthy of incentives. Overall, the video provides an overview of the ongoing discussion about the environmental sustainability of hybrid and electric vehicles.