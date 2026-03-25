Are India's Housing Prices FINALLY Going To Come Down? | Let's Get REal | Manisha Natarajan

The US-Israel-Iran war has entered its fourth week, choking the global economy and energy lifeline, the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude prices have risen 50% since mid February. US President Donald Trump's aggressive ultimatum to Iran to open shipping routes and Tehran's defiant response have reduced the possibility of an early end to this war. Due to this, inflation is creeping up. Economists are busy calculating impact of the war on GDP growth. India's dependence on oil imports makes it even more vulnerable. So, it's obvious that stock markets are rattled. Nifty50 closed down almost 15% from its peak when this show was recorded, and the realty index is down by almost 37%. Sales volumes in India's top eight cities that make up for the majority of housing markets were shrinking even before this crisis arrived. Several property markets are now close to breaching the 24 month inventory overhang of unsold units, which means two years to sell the existing supply. So the question we want to get absolutely real about today, will India's property markets crash next? Watch to find out!