OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 15:47:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.70 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.00 1.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.15 1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,461.80 0.41%
Business News/ Videos / Are Shopping Malls In India REALLY Dying? | Rise In Ghost Shopping Centres & Malls | Fact Check

Are Shopping Malls In India REALLY Dying? | Rise In Ghost Shopping Centres & Malls | Fact Check

Updated: 14 May 2024, 06:28 PM IST Livemint

Several malls and shopping centres in Indian metros have now been closed permanently - some have been demolished. Some others have gone into redevelopment. This is because a huge number of retail centres in India are underperforming. Several shopping centres are struggling, as an increasing number of people are turning to online shopping. This has led to a sharp surge in what is called GHOST SHOPPING centres - spaces where vacancy rates are over 40%, which essentially means nearly half of the mall has literally been ghosted by shoppers. But - do these numbers mean shopping malls are dead? Not really. Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue