Are Shopping Malls In India REALLY Dying? | Rise In Ghost Shopping Centres & Malls | Fact Check

Updated: 14 May 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Several malls and shopping centres in Indian metros have now been closed permanently - some have been demolished. Some others have gone into redevelopment. This is because a huge number of retail centres in India are underperforming. Several shopping centres are struggling, as an increasing number of people are turning to online shopping. This has led to a sharp surge in what is called GHOST SHOPPING centres - spaces where vacancy rates are over 40%, which essentially means nearly half of the mall has literally been ghosted by shoppers. But - do these numbers mean shopping malls are dead? Not really. Watch