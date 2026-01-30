English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 30 2026 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 193.10 -4.57%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 449.00 1.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 322.20 1.11%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 273.70 -0.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 929.35 -0.67%
Business News/ Videos / 'Are We Going backwards?' Why Supreme Court Stayed The New UGC 'Caste Equity' Regulation | Explained

'Are We Going backwards?' Why Supreme Court Stayed The New UGC 'Caste Equity' Regulation | Explained

Updated: 30 Jan 2026, 07:26 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the UGC on the pleas challenging the regulation. The new regulations mandating all higher education institutions to form “equity committees” to look into discrimination complaints and promote equity were notified on January 13. The court noted that these regulations will have serious consequences. #supremecourt #ugcnet #ugc #scheduledcaste #generalcategory #scheduledtribes #narendramodi #dharmendrapradhan #education #university #universities #abhinavtrivedi #graduation

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue