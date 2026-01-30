A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the UGC on the pleas challenging the regulation. The new regulations mandating all higher education institutions to form “equity committees” to look into discrimination complaints and promote equity were notified on January 13. The court noted that these regulations will have serious consequences. #supremecourt #ugcnet #ugc #scheduledcaste #generalcategory #scheduledtribes #narendramodi #dharmendrapradhan #education #university #universities #abhinavtrivedi #graduation
