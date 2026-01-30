Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / 'Are We Going backwards?' Why Supreme Court Stayed The New UGC 'Caste Equity' Regulation | Explained

'Are We Going backwards?' Why Supreme Court Stayed The New UGC 'Caste Equity' Regulation | Explained

Updated: 30 Jan 2026, 07:26 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the UGC on the pleas challenging the regulation. The new regulations mandating all higher education institutions to form “equity committees” to look into discrimination complaints and promote equity were notified on January 13. The court noted that these regulations will have serious consequences. #supremecourt #ugcnet #ugc #scheduledcaste #generalcategory #scheduledtribes #narendramodi #dharmendrapradhan #education #university #universities #abhinavtrivedi #graduation