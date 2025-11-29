English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 28 2025 15:58:32
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.40 0.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.85 -0.15%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 356.85 -0.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,566.85 0.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.60 -0.18%
Business News/ Videos / 'Are You Living or Just Working?': Norway’s 7.5-Hour Work Reignites India’s Work-Culture Debate

'Are You Living or Just Working?': Norway’s 7.5-Hour Work Reignites India’s Work-Culture Debate

Updated: 29 Nov 2025, 12:19 am IST Livemint

Two separate posts by Indians living abroad have sparked renewed discussion on global work culture and the emotional realities of migration. One video highlighting Norway’s 7.5-hour workday has drawn attention to changing expectations around work hours, flexibility and workplace wellbeing. Another account from Sweden has prompted conversations about isolation, belonging and the personal challenges faced by expatriates. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue