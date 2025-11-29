Two separate posts by Indians living abroad have sparked renewed discussion on global work culture and the emotional realities of migration. One video highlighting Norway’s 7.5-hour workday has drawn attention to changing expectations around work hours, flexibility and workplace wellbeing. Another account from Sweden has prompted conversations about isolation, belonging and the personal challenges faced by expatriates. Watch.
