Business News/ Videos / 'Are You Living or Just Working?': Norway's 7.5-Hour Work Reignites India's Work-Culture Debate

Updated: 29 Nov 2025, 12:19 am IST Livemint

Two separate posts by Indians living abroad have sparked renewed discussion on global work culture and the emotional realities of migration. One video highlighting Norway’s 7.5-hour workday has drawn attention to changing expectations around work hours, flexibility and workplace wellbeing. Another account from Sweden has prompted conversations about isolation, belonging and the personal challenges faced by expatriates. Watch.