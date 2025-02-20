Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 20 2025 12:41:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.50 1.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.75 -0.92%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,632.00 -0.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.30 1.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.15 3.32%
Business News/ Videos / Are YOU Responsible For Your Spouse's Stock Market Losses? | Why SC Told Couple To Cough Up A Crore

Are YOU Responsible For Your Spouse's Stock Market Losses? | Why SC Told Couple To Cough Up A Crore

Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 12:07 PM IST Livemint

The Supreme Court of India, has in a ruling last week, held that a husband is legally liable to repay his wife's stock market debt of around ₹1.18 crore along with 9 per cent interest, based on a verbal contract. In its ruling, the apex court noted that a husband can be held “jointly and severally liable for his wife's stock market debts” on the basis of an oral contract and depending on the nature of their financial dealings, it said. We explain. This case has drawn a lot of attention - why exactly should a spouse have to be responsible - and can this happen to one of us today? In this video, we answer both questions!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue