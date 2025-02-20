Are YOU Responsible For Your Spouse's Stock Market Losses? | Why SC Told Couple To Cough Up A Crore

Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 12:07 PM IST

The Supreme Court of India, has in a ruling last week, held that a husband is legally liable to repay his wife's stock market debt of around ₹1.18 crore along with 9 per cent interest, based on a verbal contract. In its ruling, the apex court noted that a husband can be held “jointly and severally liable for his wife's stock market debts” on the basis of an oral contract and depending on the nature of their financial dealings, it said. We explain. This case has drawn a lot of attention - why exactly should a spouse have to be responsible - and can this happen to one of us today? In this video, we answer both questions!