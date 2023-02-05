Are You Saving Enough? | My Money Matters | Mint

Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Livemint

If you fear that you may not have saved enough, it’s time to relook at your financial habits, especially, with regard to your savings, investments, and expenditures. How do you check if you have saved enough money? You may start by corroborating the following details. 1- Do you have a regular income source for a post-retirement period? 2- Have you bought life insurance? 3- Do you have adequate health insurance coverage? 4- Are you still repaying your loans or debts?