Arrest warrant against Donald Trump by Iran over killing of top general

Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 08:22 AM IST

Iran has issued an arrest warrant against Donald T... moreIran has issued an arrest warrant against Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, signifying a new low in the two nations' already-strained relationship. Tehran has accused Trump and over 30 others of 'murder' and 'terrorism' over the killing of its top military officer, General Qassem Soleimani.