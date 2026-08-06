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Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Meta Restricted His Instagram Account In India Without Reason

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Meta has made his official Instagram account unavailable across India without any formal explanation.He called Meta India’s response “pretty bad service,” saying verbal inquiries and emails yielded no clarity. A screenshot showed the account flagged as “unavailable in some locations.” Kejriwal took a swipe at the government, urging Meta not to “bow down” to PM Modi so much. The claim comes a day after Meta apologised for restricting a Modi video.

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2026, 09:03 PM IST
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Kejriwal Alleges Meta Restricted His Instagram Account In India Without Reason
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