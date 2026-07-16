Arvind Kejriwal Joins Sonam Wangchuk's Protest, Slams Modi Govt & BJP Over NEET Row | Watch

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on his 19th day of indefinite hunger strike. Kejriwal “saluted” Wangchuk for putting his life at stake for students and proposed, “Remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister.” He recalled his 2011 protest with Anna Hazare at the same spot and warned the government to listen or face similar consequences.