Subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal Joins Sonam Wangchuk's Protest, Slams Modi Govt & BJP Over NEET Row | Watch

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on his 19th day of indefinite hunger strike. Kejriwal “saluted” Wangchuk for putting his life at stake for students and proposed, “Remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister.” He recalled his 2011 protest with Anna Hazare at the same spot and warned the government to listen or face similar consequences.

Livemint
Published16 Jul 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Joins Sonam Wangchuk's Protest, Slams Modi Govt Over NEET Row
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosArvind Kejriwal Joins Sonam Wangchuk's Protest, Slams Modi Govt & BJP Over NEET Row | Watch
Advertisement
Read Next Story