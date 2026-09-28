#ArvindKejriwal Urges #PMModi To Arrest #ParveshVerma Over Viral Slap Video

Delhi: Reacting to a video showing Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping AAP MLA Jarnail Singh’s team member Saheb Singh during a road inspection row in Tilak Nagar, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he was heading to the spot. Kejriwal claimed the newly constructed road was already crumbling and criticised the minister’s action. He said that while the Prime Minister is trying to woo Gen Z through Reels and events, his own minister’s conduct sends the opposite message. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d