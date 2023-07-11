'As Promised...’; ISRO Transfers SSLV To Private Sector | How Will It Benefit India’s Space Sector?

ISRO is all set to hand over its prized possession SSLV to the private sector. The SSLV, or Small Satellite Launch Vehicle is designed to provide on-demand services for launching satellites weighing up to 500 kg into a low-earth orbit. This will help meet the growing demand to put small satellites in orbit. ISRO has decided to opt for the bidding route to transfer the mini-rocket to the industry.