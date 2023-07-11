Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'As Promised...’; ISRO Transfers SSLV To Private Sector | How Will It Benefit India’s Space Sector?

'As Promised...’; ISRO Transfers SSLV To Private Sector | How Will It Benefit India’s Space Sector?

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 05:40 PM IST Livemint

ISRO is all set to hand over its prized possession SSLV to the private sector. The SSLV, or Small Satellite Launch Vehicle is designed to provide on-demand services for launching satellites weighing up to 500 kg into a low-earth orbit. This will help meet the growing demand to put small satellites in orbit. ISRO has decided to opt for the bidding route to transfer the mini-rocket to the industry.

