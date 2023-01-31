As the world slows down, can the Indian economy thrive?

Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Countdown to the BUDGET is in the last stage. Modi... moreCountdown to the BUDGET is in the last stage. Modi government is all set to table its last full budget before 2024 general elections. The first budget, as India comes out of the Covid pandemic, FM’s focus will be on alleviating the scars left by Covid-19. Some are of the opinion that this will be her toughest budget yet as she is expected to account for global headwinds while balancing the need to cater to the electorate before the crucial general elections scheduled in 2023. How will the government do it? Dr Sajjad Chinoy, MD, JP Morgan Chase and member PM’s economic advisory council spoke to the Mint.