Subscribe

Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces BIG Railway Expansion Plan For Delhi-Mumbai To Chennai-Kolkata Corridors

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has outlined a major capacity expansion plan for India’s most important railway corridors, covering 11,000 km across seven high-density routes. The corridors, including the Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai, Chennai-Kolkata and Kolkata-Mumbai routes that form the Golden Quadrilateral, currently carry around 40% of India’s railway traffic. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces BIG Railway Expansion Plan For Major Corridors
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosAshwini Vaishnaw Announces BIG Railway Expansion Plan For Delhi-Mumbai To Chennai-Kolkata Corridors
Advertisement
Read Next Story