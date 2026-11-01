Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 'Cheap' Bullet Train Network From Delhi To Guwahati Via Varanasi

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the proposed Northern Corridor of India's bullet train network, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving the ambitious rail connectivity plan. The corridor is set to connect Delhi with Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Patna before extending to Guwahati. Vaishnaw has outlined the proposed travel times between key cities and addressed concerns over the affordability of high-speed rail travel. Watch.