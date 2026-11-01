Subscribe

Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 'Cheap' Bullet Train Network From Delhi To Guwahati Via Varanasi

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the proposed Northern Corridor of India's bullet train network, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving the ambitious rail connectivity plan. The corridor is set to connect Delhi with Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Patna before extending to Guwahati. Vaishnaw has outlined the proposed travel times between key cities and addressed concerns over the affordability of high-speed rail travel. Watch.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 'Cheap' Bullet Train Network From Delhi To Guwahati
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosAshwini Vaishnaw Announces 'Cheap' Bullet Train Network From Delhi To Guwahati Via Varanasi
Advertisement
Read Next Story