India's First Bullet Train Set for August 15, 2027 Launch! Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces historic Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (508 km) will begin operations on Independence Day 2027. Phased rollout: Surat-Bilimora first, then Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, Thane-Ahmedabad, and final Mumbai-Ahmedabad stretch. Cutting travel time dramatically with world-class standards!
