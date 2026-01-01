Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Ashwini Vaishnaw Confirms India’s FIRST Bullet Train Launch Date, Reveals Full Rollout Plan | Watch

Ashwini Vaishnaw Confirms India’s FIRST Bullet Train Launch Date, Reveals Full Rollout Plan | Watch

Updated: 01 Jan 2026, 10:26 pm IST Livemint

India's First Bullet Train Set for August 15, 2027 Launch! Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces historic Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (508 km) will begin operations on Independence Day 2027. Phased rollout: Surat-Bilimora first, then Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, Thane-Ahmedabad, and final Mumbai-Ahmedabad stretch. Cutting travel time dramatically with world-class standards!