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Ashwini Vaishnaw Declares Huge Reforms For Railways To Speed Up Projects & Boost Freight | WATCH

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a fresh set of structural reforms to boost project execution, encourage private innovation in freight, and improve logistics efficiency. Key changes include requiring contractors to provide 10% upfront performance security (instead of deductions from bills) and barring those with litigation exceeding 50% of net worth from bidding. New professional indemnity and all-risk insurance policies have also been introduced. This is part of the ministry’s plan to implement 52 reforms this year.

Livemint
Published14 Jul 2026, 11:07 PM IST
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Ashwini Vaishnaw Declares Railway Reforms To Speed Up Projects, Boost Freight
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