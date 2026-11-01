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Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper, Hails New Designs, Features

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train, highlighting the latest design upgrades and passenger-focused features. He also outlined India's ambitions to take its indigenous train technology to international markets over the next few years. Watch.

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Published1 Nov 2026, 07:57 PM IST
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Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper
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