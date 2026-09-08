Ashwini Vaishnaw Spells Out Exact Timeline For Bullet Train & Other Railway Projects

At the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a major update on India’s bullet train project under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. He said the first body frame of the indigenous bullet train was completed a day earlier and has been sent for a squeeze test. By May or June next year, India’s own bullet train is expected to be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of two to four months, the train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Once operational, the journey from Vadodara to Mumbai on the high-speed train will take just one and a half hours.