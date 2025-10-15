English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 15 2025 15:56:02
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 390.75 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,398.40 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 979.15 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,374.75 -0.07%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.15 1.61%
Business News/ Videos / Ashwini Vaishnaw's HUGE Warning To Railway Manufacturers | 'Time For Incremental Improvement Gone'

Ashwini Vaishnaw's HUGE Warning To Railway Manufacturers | 'Time For Incremental Improvement Gone'

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 06:52 pm IST Livemint

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw orders ruthless quality audits and unveils 2400-kW hydrogen train to make Indian Railways world-class! Blacklist sub-standard suppliers, 10x better specs for tracks/locomotives, plus Vande Bharat 4.0 & Amrit Bharat 4.0 for exports. Dedicated passenger corridors and track upgrades ahead. Watch the rail transformation!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue