Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw orders ruthless quality audits and unveils 2400-kW hydrogen train to make Indian Railways world-class! Blacklist sub-standard suppliers, 10x better specs for tracks/locomotives, plus Vande Bharat 4.0 & Amrit Bharat 4.0 for exports. Dedicated passenger corridors and track upgrades ahead. Watch the rail transformation!
