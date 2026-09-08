#AshwiniVaishnaw Announces #India’s #BulletTrain Body Frame Ready, Testing By Mid-2027

At the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a major update on India’s bullet train project, driven by the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said the first body frame of the indigenous bullet train was completed just a day earlier and has been sent for a squeeze test. By May or June next year, India’s own bullet train is expected to be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of two to four months, the train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d