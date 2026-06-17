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#AshwiniVaishnaw Lauds #India As World's Trusted #IT #DataCentre Hub | #WATCH

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated Jabil India’s new advanced manufacturing facility in Pune, calling it a major step in India’s Make in India mission for electronics and AI. Vaishnaw said AI data centres are a huge global growth engine, and manufacturing their key components in India is critical. Jabil’s Pune plant will produce high-tech data centre equipment using modern, advanced capabilities. He credited PM Modi’s foreign policy for positioning India as a trusted global partner, making it a preferred destination in the electronics sector. The Minister also highlighted major railway upgrades in Pune — doubling of capacity, a new mega terminal at Alandi, six additional platforms at Pune Junction, and the upcoming Mumbai-Pune Bullet Train.

Livemint
Published17 Jun 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw Lauds India As World's Trusted IT Data Centre Hub
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