Asia's Ultra-Rich Considering Leaving Dubai Forever Amid Iran War Fallout: Report

Dubai’s Billionaire Safe Haven Shaken: Ultra-Rich Reconsidering After Iran Strikes! For years, Dubai lured $700B+ overseas wealth & $1.2T in family offices with zero taxes, stability & luxury—many from India, China & Southeast Asia. But Iran’s missile/drone barrages following Khamenei’s killing have rattled confidence. Dubai Financial Market index plunges 4.7% (sharpest drop in 2+ years). Wealth advisors report rising calls to delay relocations or shift funds back to Hong Kong/Singapore. Some see dip as buying opportunity, but prolonged conflict threatens Gulf’s global wealth hub status.

Livemint
Published11 Mar 2026, 08:24 PM IST
