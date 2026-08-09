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Assam Flood Horror: Death Toll Hits 98 As 1.55 Lakh Remain Affected Across 13 Districts | Details

Assam's flood crisis has left 1.55 lakh people affected across 13 districts, with the death toll rising to 98. Golaghat, Sivasagar and Jorhat remain among the worst-hit areas, with thousands of residents affected by the continuing deluge. Watch.

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Published9 Aug 2026, 09:21 PM IST
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Assam Flood Horror: Death Toll Hits 98 As 1.55 Lakh Affected Across 13 Districts
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