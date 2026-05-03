Assembly Poll Results: Piyush Goyal Predicts How BJP Will STORM To Power In These States | WATCH

Ahead of Monday’s Assembly Poll Results, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has made a big prediction: the NDA will form governments in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. Goyal said a “good government working on the path shown by PM Narendra Modi” will win decisively, signalling strong confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s performance across these key states. With counting scheduled for tomorrow, all eyes are on whether the NDA can deliver a major sweep or if opposition parties will spring a surprise. This comes after high-stakes campaigns and record voter turnout in several states. Will Piyush Goyal’s prediction come true?