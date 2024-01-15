Atal Setu: Built With 17 Times More Steel Than Eiffel Tower!; All You Need To Know | Watch

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST

Towering over the Arabian Sea, Atal Setu is the lo... moreTowering over the Arabian Sea, Atal Setu is the longest sea bridge in the country. 21.8 km long engineering marvel called the Mumbai Trans Harbor link or the Atal Sethu was inaugurated by the prime minister today. Built with 17 times more steel than the Eiffel Tower Atal Sethu is expected to offer respite to the traffic-choked Mumbai and reduce the travel time between South and Navi Mumbai.