Ather Energy CEO on building an EV company in India, advice for aspiring EV entrepreneurs

One of India's most prominent electric vehicle sta... moreOne of India's most prominent electric vehicle startup founder's advice to entrepreneurs looking to enter the electric two-wheeler space is - focus on commercial vehicles instead. Speaking with Mint Assistant Editor Alisha Sachdev at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said that the current market conditions don't afford newcomers the time it takes to build new platforms in electric two-wheelers.
